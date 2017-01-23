Punjab Needs 'Urgent Intervention by Experienced Leadership': Amarinder Singh

Moga (Punjab): Accusing the Badal family of plunging Punjab into devastation and destruction, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Monday said this was no time to "experiment with a new political dispensation" as the state needed an "urgent intervention by an experienced leadership" to usher in a 'nawan sawera' (new dawn).

Addressing public rallies at Dharamkot and Moga, he took on the Badal family and their associates, state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Agriculture Minister Tota Singh, as well as Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party for their "nefarious designs" against Punjab and its people.

Amarinder claimed that only the Congress could bring the state back on the track of progress and rescue the people from the misery and wretchedness in which they had been living "for the last 10 years".

He alleged that Punjab was left reeling under a multi-crore debt and a huge budget deficit, and needed experienced leaders to rescue it from the crisis it had been thrown into by the Badals.

The Congress leader urged the people to seriously think whether they wanted an "experienced and stable government, which only the Congress could provide", or an "anarchist party" like AAP or "looters" like the ruling SAD-BJP combine.

He exhorted the people to take a decision in the interest of their future and that of their children.

"The chhota (Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh) Badal is busy making hotels, lambu Majithia is busy selling chitta (heroin) and the senior (Chief Minister Parkash Singh) Badal is wasting time and money on sangat darshans," said Amarinder.

On the other hand, Kejriwal and his party were "only interested in looting Punjab and promoting their personal interests", the former chief minister alleged.