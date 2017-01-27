Punjab Polls 2017: PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul to Address Rallies Today

New Delhi: As Punjab prepares to go to polls on Feburary 4, the campaigning for the crucial state Assembly election will see clash of big guns on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in different constituencies in teh poll bound state.

PM Modi will address a rally in Jalandhar around at 1 pm in support of the Akali-BJP candidates. He is also expected to address another rally in Lidhiana on Janurary 29, says a report in ANI.

It is Modi vs Rahul vs Kejriwal in the final leg of campaign in Punjab.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Captain Amarinder Singh will address a rally in Amritsar and Majitha on Friday.

Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a roadshow in Patiala at 12 noon.

Earlier, Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal released its poll manifesto, promising 20 lakh jobs and free tubewell connections to all farmers among other things.

The Akalis also promised Rs 2 lakh interest-free agriculture crop loan to every small farmer every year. It also promised to give Rs 100 per quintal as fertiliser input incentive on wheat and paddy over and above the minimum support price (MSP).

In an opinion poll by Axis-My-India for India Today group said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be in second place, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance will trail at third position.