Punjab Polls: Amarinder Dares Kejriwal to Contest Against Him

New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh on Wednesday dared Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest against him in the upcoming Punjab elections.

Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab and the face of Congress campaign in the state, threw the challenge in a twitter reply to Kejriwal, who earlier in a tweet had nudged the Punjab Congress strongman asking if he was contesting against Punjab CMM Prakash Singh Badal, state deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, junior Badal's brother-in-law Bikram Majithia or from a "safe seat".

Singh hit back instantly saying the Badal chapter in Punjab was over and that Kejriwal should come and fight elections in Punjab and he would fight Kejriwal.

"Badals' story is over. You tell me where you're contesting from and I will come fight you there!(sic)," Amarinder tweeted.

The PCC chief's response came after Kejriwal tweeted, "Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat(sic)?"

Amarinder had earlier in the day accused AAP of "colluding" with Badals after the Kejriwal-led party fielded former journalist Jarnail Singh against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambing constituency, saying that he was a weak candidate.