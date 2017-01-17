Punjab Polls: Captain to Take on Prakash Badal From Lambi

Chandigarh: Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to take on Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal from Lambi Assembly constituency in the state.

"This is my last election and I will defeat Badal on his home seat," said Capt Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder will also contest from another seat from Patiala against ex-Indian Army chief Gen JJ Singh, who is a Akali Dal candidate.

Amarinder will file his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Amarinder Singh said that there is no trap and that he wants to defeat Badal and contesting against Badal.

Amarinder also said that there is no deal behind Navjot Sidhu's joining the Congress. "He himself said his father was in Congress and that it’s his 'ghar wapsi'," said Amarinder.

When questioned whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will campaign for him, Amarinder said he spoke to Kumar about campaigning, but he hasn't responded but Lalu is coming.