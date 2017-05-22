X
Radha Mohan Gets Additional Charge of Food Ministry as Paswan Heads Abroad For Treatment
File Photo of Radha Mohan Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan is indisposed and is undergoing treatment abroad.
Disclosing this, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said his portfolio has been given to Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, till he is able to resume his work.
The communique, which did not give details of the nature of Paswan's sickness, said he would be designated as Minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till he is able to resume his work.
First Published: May 22, 2017, 9:42 PM IST
