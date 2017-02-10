Rahul-Akhilesh Varanasi Road Show Cancelled, New Date in Works

Lucknow: The much-awaited road show on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi had to be cancelled due to the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. A later date is being worked out, a senior leader said.

The message was communicated to district Congress leaders late on Thursday night by a phone call from Rahul Gandhi's Delhi office.

The road show was cancelled after permission was denied by the administration, said a Congress source.

Earlier on Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will dedicate 10 major commitments of the Samajwadi party and Congress alliance to the people of the state in Lucknow on Saturday," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on his official Twitter account.

After stitching together a poll alliance between their parties for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the two leaders have taken out well-attended road shows in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra.

Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases beginning on Saturday. Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase on March 8.

The counting of votes is on March 11.