Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and said common people had to suffer because of the government’s mistakes.“Does the farmer use digital payments? No, he uses cash. So, the BJP government’s move hit the downtrodden,” he said,Rahul also tore into the “Gujarat model” and said it was only meant to profit corporates. “This Gujarat model provides land, electricity and all the help to corporates but leaves the common man high and dry,” he said.The Congress vice-president is on a three-day tour of Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. It is the first time in over two decades that any senior Congress leader is camping in Gujarat for more than two days. Notably, Rahul has chosen the Patidar heartland of Saurashtra to begin his campaign.Rahul began his tour by visiting the famous Dwarka Temple. He will cover the districts of Dwarka and Jamnagar during the first day of his tour. Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar and Rajkot are the districts that Rahul is set to cover.In phase one, Rahul is set to visit the Dwarka Temple, the Khodal Dham Temple (seat of the Leuva Patidar community) and the Chotila Temple.The temple visits are part of the proposed four-phase tour of Gujarat that Rahul will undertake ahead of the assembly election later this year. The Congress vice-president will approximately cover 450 kilometres by road during the first phase, wherein he’ll be addressing supporters, meeting farmers, craftsman fisherman and other communities of the five districts.