Rahul Didn't Travel in a Sahara Vehicle in Amethi, Says Congress MP

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday dismissed media reports that Rahul Gandhi travelled in a Sahara SUV in Amethi in 2014, with Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari saying the vehicle in which the party vice president travelled was actually his.

Tiwari said that Rahul never travelled in Sahara Group’s Toyota Land Cruiser, as claimed by some reports and in social media chatter, and that he used a Tata Fortuner.

Ever since Rahul quoted from Sahara-Birla papers to raise corruption allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media platforms were flooded with photos which suggested that the Congress MP had travelled in Sahara Group's SUV to file nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Tiwari told Pradesh 18 over the phone that the Toyota Fortuner, in which Rahul travelled, was his personal vehicle, registered in his name. The Land Cruiser, according to Tiwari, was given to him for office use when he was working as a lawyer for the Sahara Group .

Sahara's media head Abhijit Sarkar, however, told Pradesh18 that he did not know anything about the matter.

Media reports, including that on ABP news channel had claimed that Rahul Gandhi travelled in Sahara Group’s Toyota Land Cruiser SUV at the time of filing nomination papers.

The Congress vice president in his recent speeches, has been alleging that Modi had received kickbacks from the two corporates, which includes Sahara as well, when he was chief minister of Gujarat.