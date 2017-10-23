Rahul Gandhi Calls BJP's GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', BJP Says 'Congress Dramebaaz No 1'

: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took up the cudgels against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure that the Gujarat government had failed to provide.Rahul was addressing a rally in Ahmedabad in the presence of Congress' latest entrant OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, and senior leader Ashok Gehlot.Hitting out the Bhartiya Janata Party over bribe allegations levelled by Patidar leader Narendra Patel, Rahul said that the youth of Gujarat was not on sale, no matter how much money the government wished to spend."The government is trying to suppress the voice of Gujarat, and when they failed they tried to buy the voice of Gujarat," he said. On Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has led to massive protests by the trader community in Gujarat, Rahul called the BJP's definition of GST a "Gabbar Singh tax".The Gandhi scion targeted government for "helping out just the industrialists" at the expense of farmers, alleging that it had snatched the land from poor and given it to them. He said that the government focused just on relaxing the loans given to industrialists."The government gave Rs 35,000 crore to the Tatas," Rahul said, adding that the same amount could have been utilised to waive off farmer loans.Meanwhile, the BJP attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi, calling the party "dramebaaz party number one".Rahul said that PM Modi believes in claiming credit for everything. "Our government will be a government of youth, farmers, and everyone who didn't get representation in Gujarat," he said.He said that every section of Gujarat's society was part of the movement because, since the 22 years, the Gujarat "government was not of the people but just of 5-10 industrialists."