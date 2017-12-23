AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at both Congress and BJP for their regular temple visits during their campaign for Gujarat elections and accused them of playing vote bank politics.Owaisi asked why Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit any Masjid or Dargah and stuck to only temples.“The manner in which Congress and BJP both campaigned for Gujarat has made the country think. They weren’t campaigning for elections, they were on a temple run,” he said.Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-day visit to Gujarat, where he began by offering prayers at Somnath Temple on Saturday. Rahul will hold meetings with newly elected legislators, party workers and review the results during this visit.“They have ensured that they get enough eyeballs in temples. Couldn’t they have clicked a single photo with Muslims? When I talked to a senior Congress leader in Delhi, he told me that this was necessary for Gujarat,” alleged Owaisi.The firebrand leader also claimed that if Muslims were to wear their traditional cap or sport a beard, they would be termed a ‘Jihadi’. “I will show them during the next assembly or parliament election. I too will go to Masjids and Dargahs, dressed in green. You (the BJP and Congress) began this caste politics. You are showing me that this is the way to win an election,” he said.