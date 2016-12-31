»
Rahul Gandhi Demands Removal of Weekly Withdrawal Limit

IANS

First published: December 31, 2016, 1:07 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
File image of Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the removal of the weekly cash withdrawal limit with immediate effect.

"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.

In another tweet, he posted a picture demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi compensate for the loss suffered due to demonetisation.

Gandhi demanded that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to below poverty line families.

He also said that income tax and sales tax rebate of 50 per cent should be given to small shopkeepers and businessmen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

