Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE: Congress Scion's Visit Dramatic and Laughable, Says BJP

Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Launching a counteroffensive, the BJP has said Rahul Gandhi's visit would herald the defeat of his party. "The Congress has lost elections wherever Rahul Gandhi had campaigned for the party. Under his leadership that party has lost 28 elections," state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a release. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's statement that people want change and that the Congress will come to power in Modi's home state, Pandya said, "Gandhi's visit this time, like his previous three visits, is dramatic as well as laughable...It will only benefit the BJP".