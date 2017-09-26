GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE: Congress Scion's Visit Dramatic and Laughable, Says BJP

News18.com | September 26, 2017, 9:56 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The BJP has termed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat as "dramatic and laughable", saying his campaign in the poll-bound state will boomerang on his party. Rahul Gandhi began his three-day tour of Gujarat by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, GST and the 'Gujarat model' of development while exuding confidence about winning the upcoming Assembly polls.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 26, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Shift in Rahul Gandhi's Campaign, Visits Temple in Gujarat in Trademark BJP Style

Although Rahul Gandhi was not a big crowd-puller on Monday, it was a beginning well made. A sizeable crowd not only greeted Rahul Gandhi, but hundreds of men, women and children also interacted with him and shook hands.

Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Launching a counteroffensive, the BJP has said Rahul Gandhi's visit would herald the defeat of his party. "The Congress has lost elections wherever Rahul Gandhi had campaigned for the party. Under his leadership that party has lost 28 elections," state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a release. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's statement that people want change and that the Congress will come to power in Modi's home state, Pandya said, "Gandhi's visit this time, like his previous three visits, is dramatic as well as laughable...It will only benefit the BJP".

Sep 26, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi had started his three-day tour of Gujarat by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, GST and the 'Gujarat model' of development while exuding confidence about winning the upcoming Assembly polls. Talking to journalists on his arrival in Jamnagar for a road show, the Congress vice president said people are regretting having voted for the BJP. He also said there was a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress in Gujarat.

Sep 26, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

It’s Day 2 of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The BJP has termed Congress Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat as "dramatic and laughable", saying his campaign in the state will boomerang on his party.

  • 24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    369/9
    50.0 overs
    		 245/10
    39.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 124 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    293/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/5
    47.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    21/0
    2.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    252/10
    50.0 overs
    		 202/10
    43.1 overs
    India beat Australia by 50 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    204/9
    42.0 overs
    		 210/3
    30.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES