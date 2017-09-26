Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE: Congress Scion's Visit Dramatic and Laughable, Says BJP

The BJP has termed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat as "dramatic and laughable", saying his campaign in the poll-bound state will boomerang on his party. Rahul Gandhi began his three-day tour of Gujarat by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, GST and the 'Gujarat model' of development while exuding confidence about winning the upcoming Assembly polls.
Although Rahul Gandhi was not a big crowd-puller on Monday, it was a beginning well made. A sizeable crowd not only greeted Rahul Gandhi, but hundreds of men, women and children also interacted with him and shook hands.
Launching a counteroffensive, the BJP has said Rahul Gandhi's visit would herald the defeat of his party. "The Congress has lost elections wherever Rahul Gandhi had campaigned for the party. Under his leadership that party has lost 28 elections," state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a release. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's statement that people want change and that the Congress will come to power in Modi's home state, Pandya said, "Gandhi's visit this time, like his previous three visits, is dramatic as well as laughable...It will only benefit the BJP".
Rahul Gandhi had started his three-day tour of Gujarat by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, GST and the 'Gujarat model' of development while exuding confidence about winning the upcoming Assembly polls. Talking to journalists on his arrival in Jamnagar for a road show, the Congress vice president said people are regretting having voted for the BJP. He also said there was a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress in Gujarat.
