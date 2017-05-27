Rahul Gandhi is a 'Tragedy Tourist', Says BJP's Srikant Sharma

Lucknow: Terming Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as a "tragedy tourist", Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma on Saturday said that wherever tragedy takes place, he reaches there.

"Rahul Gandhi is a tragedy tourist. Rahul and company are in frustration. Wherever any tragic incident takes place, he goes there. People of the country had given him 10 years, but he proved to be a flop. People have rejected him. He and leaders of other political parties should co-operate in ensuring peace in the region," Sharma told reporters in Mathura.

Reacting to Rahul's visit to Saharanpur, minister of state (for independent charge) for Cane Development and Sugar Mills Suresh Rana said that he should not see the feud between two families as a political opportunity.

"Situation was not conducive when we assumed power in UP. Things will improve, and we will work for the betterment of each and every section of the society," he said.

Urging the rival political parties to leave politics of negativity, Rana said, "I urge the other political parties to shun politics of negativity, and start politics of positivism as a habit. The people of UP have shunned the politics of caste and religion in the 2017 UP Assembly polls. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi should not see the feud between two families in a village as a political opportunity."

UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "After the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the Congress, the SP and the BSP are desperately searching for issues, so that they could survive politically. In fact they do not hesitate in taking advantage of even the slightest opportunity."

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi questioned the UP government's stand in denying permission to Rahul to visit the clash affected village.

He said, "The UP government wants to conceal something. Hence, the district authorities denied permission to Congress vice-president to visit the strife-torn area."

