Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Norway, to Skip Lalu's Sunday Rally

Rahul will miss RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's show of strength in Patna on Sunday, which Congress President Sonia Gandhi is also unlikely to attend.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2017, 4:40 PM IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Getty Images via Arvind Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday left for the Norwegian capital Oslo, where he will meet political and business leaders, and will skip ally RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's opposition rally in Patna on Sunday.

"On the invitation of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be travelling to Oslo for a few days," he said on Twitter.

"Looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders and research institutions."

Rahul will miss RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's show of strength in Patna on Sunday, which Congress President Sonia Gandhi is also unlikely to attend.

The Congress will be represented at the event by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, party sources said.

Lalu's Rashtriya Janata Dal is organising a "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" (Banish BJP, Save country) rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on August 27, which is being touted as a major opposition show of unity.

However, the rally is already under a cloud with BSP supremo Mayawati announcing she won't attend the event without any seat-sharing understanding among the opposition parties.
