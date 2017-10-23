Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE: Congress V-P Says GST is 'Gabbar Singh Tax'

CLICK TO READ | Congress Banks on OBC mobilisation To Counter Modi's Success in Gujarat
A day after Diwali, marking the dawn of Gujarati New Year, Congress offered tickets to three young turks - Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.
A day after Diwali, marking the dawn of Gujarati New Year, Congress offered tickets to three young turks - Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.
CVP Rahul Gandhi addresses the people at Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. #CongressForAll pic.twitter.com/d7c7wiBuHS— Congress (@INCIndia) October 23, 2017
Nano banane ke liye 30-35 hazar Cr ek company ko diye, itne mein Gujarat ke kisaan ka karz maaf ho jata magar aapne inki awaaz nahi suni: RG pic.twitter.com/7s1ednF7d2— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2017
Rahul Gandhi addressed the Prime Minister, saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure which, he said, the Modi-led government failed to provide.
The government is focused on helping just the industrialists. The government is waiving off loans given to industrialists. The same money could have been utilised to waive off farmer loans.
"The government gave Rs 35,000 core to the Tatas," he says, asking the PM where Nanos were.
Hitting out at the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said that the youth of Gujarat cannot be bought, no matter how much money you spend to bribe them. "The government is trying to suppress the voice of Gujarat, and when they failed they tried to buy the voice of Gujarat," he said.
