Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE: Congress V-P Says GST is 'Gabbar Singh Tax'

News18.com | October 23, 2017, 4:43 PM IST
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Gandhinagar, targeting the BJP-ruled state and central governments over unemployment and education in the poll-bound state. Also present are OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, who recently joined the party, and senior leader Ashok Gehlot.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 23, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Congress Banks on OBC mobilisation To Counter Modi's Success in Gujarat

A day after Diwali, marking the dawn of Gujarati New Year, Congress offered tickets to three young turks - Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.

Oct 23, 2017 4:26 pm (IST)
Oct 23, 2017 4:20 pm (IST)

Congress V-P Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government on GST, calls it ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’

Oct 23, 2017 4:19 pm (IST)
Oct 23, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP has launched an attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying they haven't done their homework. 

Oct 23, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims credit for everything. "Our government will be a government of youth, farmers, and everyone who didn't get representation in Gujarat," says Rahul Gandhi. 

Oct 23, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)

Every time you click a selfie and click that button, a Chinese youth gets employment, says Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar. 

Oct 23, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)

The Gujarat government snatched the land from farmers and gave it to industrialists. "The Nano cars are nowhere in sight," says Rahul. 

Oct 23, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Prime Minister, saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure which, he said, the Modi-led government failed to provide. 

The government is focused on helping just the industrialists. The government is waiving off loans given to industrialists. The same money could have been utilised to waive off farmer loans. 

"The government gave Rs 35,000 core to the Tatas," he says, asking the PM where Nanos were.

Oct 23, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

Every section of Gujarat's society is part of a movement because, since the last 22 years, the government was not of people but of 5-10 industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi. 

Oct 23, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Hitting out at the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said that the youth of Gujarat cannot be bought, no matter how much money you spend to bribe them. "The government is trying to suppress the voice of Gujarat, and when they failed they tried to buy the voice of Gujarat," he said. 

Oct 23, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is addressing a massive rally in Ahmedabad. He is taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governance in Gujarat. 

