Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat LIVE: Congress V-P Says GST is 'Gabbar Singh Tax'

Oct 23, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Prime Minister, saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure which, he said, the Modi-led government failed to provide.

The government is focused on helping just the industrialists. The government is waiving off loans given to industrialists. The same money could have been utilised to waive off farmer loans.

"The government gave Rs 35,000 core to the Tatas," he says, asking the PM where Nanos were.