Rahul Gandhi Presides Over Congress Convention, Unwell Sonia Skips

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi presided over a national convention of the party on Wednesday in the wake of demonetisation sending yet another signal that his elevation to the post of party chief is just a matter of time.

Rahul had chaired a meeting of the Working Committee in November last year in the absence of party chief Sonia Gandhi who was unwell.

On the context of whether Sonia will be present at the day-long convention or not, Congress spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil had said, "Rahul had led the agitation against demonetisation and he would preside over it."

The convention will set the tone of the party's campaign in the five poll-bound states, including in Uttar Pradesh.

One of the highlights of the convention was deaths during the first 50 days of demonetisation which had witnessed huge queues in front of banks and ATMs.

Another resolution would be on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth centenary which falls in 2017.

All the top Congress leaders, including CWC members, AICC delegates, PCC chiefs, MPs and MLAs from all the states were attended the meet which will see the party seeking to turn demonetisation into a major issue in the upcoming polls.

(With PTI inputs)