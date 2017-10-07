Rahul Gandhi Rally LIVE: Congress Scion to Launch Himachal Pradesh Poll Campaign Today

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take on the BJP on issues ranging from GST to the attacks on Dalits by self-styled cow vigilantes. He is also expected to reply to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Prem Kumar Dhumal’s accusation that the Virbhadra Singh government set the state 10 years back.
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi today, kicking off the party’s election campaign in the hilly state. The rally comes amid reported infighting in the party between Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state unit chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
According to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Rahul Gandhi’s Mandi rally would be bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Bilaspur. Virbhadra Singh said ministers, other lawmakers and party office-bearers would be present at the rally themed 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' (from development to victory).
