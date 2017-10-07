GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Rahul Gandhi Rally LIVE: Congress Scion to Launch Himachal Pradesh Poll Campaign Today

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 9:54 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi today, kicking off the party’s election campaign in the hilly state. The rally comes amid reported infighting in the party between Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state unit chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 7, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take on the BJP on issues ranging from GST to the attacks on Dalits by self-styled cow vigilantes. He is also expected to reply to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Prem Kumar Dhumal’s accusation that the Virbhadra Singh government set the state 10 years back.

Oct 7, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

According to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Rahul Gandhi’s Mandi rally would be bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Bilaspur. Virbhadra Singh said ministers, other lawmakers and party office-bearers would be present at the rally themed 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' (from development to victory).

Oct 7, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi today, kicking off the party’s election campaign in the hilly state. The rally comes amid reported infighting in the party between Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state unit chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES