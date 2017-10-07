Rahul Gandhi Rally LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Way Ahead of Gujarat in Job Creation, Says Congress V-P

Event Highlights
हिमाचल में एक भी सरकारी स्कूल बंद नहीं किया, जबकि पिछले 5 वर्षों में गुजरात सरकार ने 13 हजार सरकारी स्कूल बंद किये हैं #JawabDegaHimachal pic.twitter.com/1AAdNjUW4b— Congress (@INCIndia) October 7, 2017
Rahul Gandhi’s rally comes amid mounting speculation that the Congress scion will take over the party reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi after Diwali celebrations. The speculation was fuelled by party leader Sachin Pilot’s statement to the effect earlier this week. On Saturday, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee became the first state unit to pitch for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress chief.
JUST IN | Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses Mandi rally, says biggest problem before country is ‘unemployment’. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi says Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh is ahead of Gujarat in terms of job creation. The salvo comes even as the PM is on a two-day trip to his home state.
At the rally, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take on the BJP on issues ranging from GST to the attacks on Dalits by self-styled cow vigilantes. He is also expected to reply to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Prem Kumar Dhumal’s accusation that the Virbhadra Singh government set the state 10 years back.
According to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Rahul Gandhi’s Mandi rally would be bigger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Bilaspur. Virbhadra Singh said ministers, other lawmakers and party office-bearers would be present at the rally themed 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' (from development to victory).
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Vikas se Vijay Ki Aur' rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi today, kicking off the party’s election campaign in the hilly state. The rally comes amid reported infighting in the party between Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state unit chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
