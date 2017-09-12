GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Rahul Gandhi Ready to be PM Candidate in 2019, Admits to Arrogance in 2012

Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2017, 11:17 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Ready to be PM Candidate in 2019, Admits to Arrogance in 2012
Rahul Gandhi was addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley. (TV Grab)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was ready to “take charge” in 2019, his clearest indication yet that he will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.

From dynasty to demonetisation, here’s a look at Rahul Gandhi’s top quotes at the event:

ON 2019 RUN

Around 2012, a certain arrogance crept into the Congress and they stopped having conversations with the people… I am ready to take charge in 2019.

ON POLITICS OF HATE

The politics of polarization is very dangerous. Hatred, anger and violence can destroy us. Liberal journalists are being shot. People are being lynched, dalits are being killed over suspicions of carrying beef, Muslims are killed over suspicions of eating beef, all this is new in India.

ON KASHMIR

For nine years, I worked behind the scenes with (then) PM Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and a large number of people. We worked silently on J&K. When we started, terrorism was rampant in Kashmir, when we finished there was peace, we had broken the back of terrorism. By 2013, we basically broke the back of terror. I hugged PM Manmohan Singh and told him it was one of the biggest achievements.

ON DEMONETISATION

The decision of demonetisation was taken without consulting either the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) or Parliament, resulting in severe damage across sectors

ON MODI GOVT

The Modi government is clamping down on RTI which was kept transparent during our rule… He is my PM too. He is a good communicator, but he doesn’t listen to the people he works with. Many MPs and BJP members have told me that he doesn’t listen.

ON INDIRA AND RAJIV

I lost my grandmother and father to violence. I used to play with the bodyguards who killed my grandmother. If I don’t understand violence, who will? The idea of non-violence is under attack today, yet it is the only idea which can take humanity forward….

ON DYNASTY POLITICS

Most of the country runs like this. That’s how India works. Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin and even (actor) Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don’t go just after me.


ON TROLLS

There is a BJP machine with about a thousand guys sitting on computers. They basically tell you things about me. They tell you I am reluctant, I am stupid; they tell you all these things. This operation is run by the gentlemen who runs our country.

