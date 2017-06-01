Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt Trying to Divert Attention From GDP Failure

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Narendra Modi government for decline in GDP growth. He said the government was manufacturing other issues to deflect the public's attention from the Centre's failures.

"Falling GDP. Rising unemployment. Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this fundamental failure," he tweeted.

Falling #GDP.Rising #unemployment.Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this fundamental failurehttps://t.co/Hoq1UF6Uou — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 1, 2017

He also tagged a news report that said the country had lost its tag of being the fastest growing economy in the world after the fourth quarter GDP growth declined to 6.1 per cent.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had dubbed the decision to demonetise high currency notes as "legalised plunder and a monumental failure" and predicted a 2 per cent fall in GDP.

Later, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had also criticised the note ban and said it would lead to a fall in GDP growth.

India's economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping India of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy.

Annual economic growth at 6.1 percent in the January-March period was lower than China's growth of 6.9 percent for the first three months of 2017.

The March quarter growth figure is the lowest since the December quarter in 2014, when the economy registered a 6.0 percent growth.​

(With PTI Inputs)