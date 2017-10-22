Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21'st century. It's 2017, not 1817. https://t.co/ezPfca2NPS — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 22, 2017

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for the state's new ordinance which seeks to protect both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action without its prior sanction."Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21'st century. It's 2017, not 1817 (sic)," tweeted Gandhi.This comes after Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria defended the government's decision on Saturday.“People keep putting out false allegations against public servants. Even if it is a completely baseless allegation, the harm would have been done. Therefore, we have put some restrictions but if the truth in the claims can be verified after a limited period of 180 days, which is stipulated in the Bill, action would be taken," Kataria had said.The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, promulgated on September 7, also seeks to bar the media from reporting on accusations till the sanction to proceed with the probe is obtained.“No magistrate shall order an investigation nor will any investigation be conducted against a person, who is or was a judge or a magistrate or a public servant," reads the ordinance which provides 180 days immunity to the officers.If there is no decision on the sanction request post the stipulated time period, it will automatically mean that sanction has been granted.The ordinance amends the Criminal Code of Procedure, 1973 and also seeks curbs on publishing and printing, publicising, in any case, the name, address, photograph, family details of the public servants.Violating the clause would call for two years imprisonment.