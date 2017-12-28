Rahul Gandhi Tests Shaky Truce, Takes Jibe at 'Jaitlie' Using #BJPLies

Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies pic.twitter.com/I7n1f07GaX — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 27, 2017

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the government’s clarification in the Rajya Sabha on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement against predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying the PM "never means what he says or says what he means".Gandhi's dig on Twitter came hours after the Leader of the House and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made a short statement in Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over Modi's remarks made during the Gujarat election campaign."Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) -- thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means," Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag "BJPLies".The Congress president also attached with his tweet a video of the prime minister's speech at a poll rally in which he made the "conspiracy with Pakistan" remarks against Singh, along with Jaitley's statement made in the House.In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Jaitley said Modi in his statements and speeches, "did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to this nation either by Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, or Hamid Ansari, the former vice president”."Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem, as also their commitment to this nation," Jaitley said.Replying to Jaitley, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said apparently distanced his party from the ‘chaiwala jibe’ made by Mani Shankar Aiyar against PM Modi, and said no such comment would be made in future.“I thank the Leader of the House for clarification on what has been issue of contention. I, on behalf of my party, say that we disassociate from any comments made by any member during elections that may have hurt PM's dignity. Also, we don't want any such thing to be said in future,” Azad said.