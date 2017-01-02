Rahul Gandhi to Address a Rally Against Demonetisation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a rally as part of the party's nation-wide campaign against demonetisation and subsequent "anti-people" measures taken by the Centre, a senior party office-bearer said on Monday.

"As part of the nation-wide campaign being undertaken by our party against demonetisation and subsequent anti-people measures by the Narendra Modi Government, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Hyderabad during January," said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) will address a rally. The exact date of visit is yet to be fixed," Reddy told reporters.

Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, who is member of the central committee on anti-demonetisation campaign of the Congress, said the party has chalked out various programmes throughout the country to highlight various "difficulties" faced by people in the wake of demonetisation and subsequent restrictions on withdrawals.

He said the party is demanding that the BJP Government adequately compensate women and small businessmen who have incurred losses during the past 50-days.

The party also wants the Centre to pay 18 per cent interest per annum for deposits made during past 50-days and give tax sops to small businessmen as they have "plunged into losses" due to demonetisation.

"Our party demands that Modi Government deposit Rs 25,000 each in bank accounts of women belonging to Below Poverty Line. We also demand the Government to double the number of working days under MNREGA scheme and one time 20 per cent bonus on MSP for Rabi crops," Shivakumar said.

According to him, the party cadre, throughout the nation will sit on a 24-hour hunger strike next month.