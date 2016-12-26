Rahul Gandhi to Address Public Gathering in Baran Today
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Mehsana. (Image: PTI)
Jaipur: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering in Baran district of Rajasthan on Monday.
His visit is said to be a part of Congress' nationwide campaign against the BJP government's decisions including demonetisation.
"Rahul has been raising people's voice against the problems they are facing due to failure of BJP government at both the Centre and states," Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot said in a statement.
Elaborating about problems that farmers and common people were facing due to demonetisation, rampant corruption and increasing crime rate especially against women, Pilot said that Rahul will raise all these issues in the rally in Baran district.
This will be his second visit to the state this year.
