New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Bhiwandi court on Monday in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks blaming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul made the remarks during an election rally in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi on in 2014.

The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary for blaming the saffron organization for Mahatma Gandhi’s killing.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s lawyer said there is no question of the Congress vice president apologizing for the said remarks.

“There is no question of apology in this case. The matter is sub-judice. At appropriate time we will prepare appropriate defence and will emerge victorious,” Rahul’s counsel Narayan Iyer, told CNN-News18.

Rahul was granted bail by the court last November after a surety bond.

Rahul had in September last year said he would face the trial after Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings pending against him in trial court.