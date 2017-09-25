Rahul Gandhi to Hit Gujarat Assembly Election Campaign Trail Today

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hits the campaign trail in Gujarat on Monday with a three-day tour. It is the first time in over two decades that any senior Congress leader is camping in Gujarat for more than two days. Notably, Rahul has chosen the Patidar heartland of Saurashtra to begin his campaign.The leader will start the first phase of his tour by visiting the famous Dwarka Temple, where he will cover the districts of Dwarka and Jamnagar during the first day of his tour. Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar and Rajkot are the districts that Rahul is set to cover.In phase one, Rahul is set to visit the Dwarka Temple, the Khodal Dham Temple (seat of the Leuva Patidar community) and the Chotila Temple.The temple visits are part of the proposed four-phase tour of Gujarat that Rahul will undertake ahead of the assembly election later this year. The Congress vice-president will approximately cover 450 kilometres by road during the first phase, wherein he’ll be addressing supporters, meeting farmers, craftsman fisherman and other communities of the five districts.This is a marked shift from the convention of holding one-off rallies, the Congress has decided to hold roadshows with Rahul travelling by bus all through the tour.