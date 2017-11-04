GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi to Hold Three Rallies in Himachal Pradesh on November 6

The Congress vice president will hold three rallies in Himachal Pradesh - Sirmour, Chamba and Kangra. Himachal Pradesh will witness elections on November 9.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2017, 7:12 PM IST
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at Congress saying no senior leader of the party had come to Himachal Pradesh to campaign, the party announced that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the state on November 6.

Gandhi will hold three rallies in Himachal Pradesh - Sirmour, Chamba and Kangra. The state will witness elections on November 9.

After Modi's speech in Himachal Pradesh, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewla tweeted the schedule and said: "Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address three election rallies in Himachal on November 6."

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the Prime Minister said: "I have heard that the Congress has lost the trust of its own leaders and is looking for rebels in other parties."

"No senior Congress leader came here to campaign. They have already left the field leaving everything on fate," Modi said.
