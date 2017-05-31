Rahul Gandhi to Release 'Chargesheet' Detailing KCR Govt's Failure in Telangana

New Delhi: Eyeing the Telangana State Elections 2019, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will pay a visit to the state's Sangareddy district on June 1. At Telangana Praja Garjana meeting, he will release a "Chargesheet", detailing the failures of the TRS government.

The public meeting aims to rejuvenate the local cadre just in time.

Rahul Gandhi will also unveil the party's promises for 2019 elections. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, saying, "Looking fwd to being in Sangareddy tomorrow, a place that holds a very spl significance for me & for Congress men & women across the country."

The public meeting is planned at the Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy. It is the same location from where former Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi addressed a public meeting in December 1979 and she led the Congress party to power in the 1980 General Elections held for 7th Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi's address from the same location, after 38 years, is being seen as historic, significant and of very high sentimental value.

Ten leaders or workers from each of the 8,560 Gram Panchayats in Telangana State will take part in the public meeting.

Apart from party leaders and workers, Rahul Gandhi would be speaking to aggrieved groups such as chilli farmers and unemployed youth among others.

Speaking to media, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "Rahul Gandhi will speak about the dictatorial and anti-democratic attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He will expose total lowering of political morality in Telangana by KCR through brazen inducement of elected representatives of other parties in ruling party. He will also expose how Modi and KCR have been pushing agriculture and farmers into a crisis."

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi is expected to make announcements like -- waiving off crop loans up to Rs. 2 lakh in a single take, unemployment allowance for jobless youth in the state, clearing all pending bills of Indiramma Houses and additional room for the existing beneficiaries, financial incentives to all Women Self Help Groups in the State.

Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah also visited Telangana as a part of expansion drive in south India.