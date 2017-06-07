Rahul Gandhi Will be Congress President by Year End: PL Punia

Patna: Senior Congress leader P L Punia on Wednesday said that party vice president Rahul Gandhi will replace Sonia Gandhi as party president by the end of the year.

Speaking to media in Patna, Punia said that organizational elections are due and would be completed soon to elect Rahul as party president.

There were reports that Rahul’s elevation was discussed during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday in which Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders were present.

However, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has denied the reports.

“We are preparing for internal elections. Party workers want to see Rahul in a bigger role. Once, organizational elections are held in the states, Rahul too would be elected president of the party. It all will happen by the end of this year,” Punia said.

Punia was in Patna to participate in party’s programs being organized to expose the alleged failure of three years of Modi government.