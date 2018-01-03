Rahul Gandhi Working on Incitement Model for Political Gains, Says BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of working on an "incitement model" to provoke caste violence for cynical political gains and said the Congress chief would again lose to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental politics.The Congress president had attacked the BJP-RSS over Tuesday's violence involving Dalits in Pune, alleging that their "fascist vision" for India was that Dalits should remain at the bottom of the society.BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that the Congress had only focused on Dalit votes all these years, while Modi's focus was on the progress of the community.It was time for the Gandhi scion to apologise on behalf of his family and party, he added."Rahul Gandhi's 'APPEASEMENT MODEL' miserably failed in 2014 polls. For 2019, Rahul is working on an 'INCITEMENT MODEL' provoking caste violence for cynical political gains. @OfficeofRG Your cynical politics will lose again in the hands of @narendramodi ji's developmental politics (sic)," Rao tweeted, while tagging the official Twitter handles of the Congress president and the prime minister."Rahul G, You have focused only on Dalit votes for 60 years while in power & Not progress. PM @narendramodi ji is focusing on development, promoting them as entrepreneurs. Shame on you @OfficeofRG for petty politics! Time for you to apologise on your family's & party's behalf (sic)," he said in another tweet.