Rahul Gandhi's Coronation on Agenda in Congress Working Committee Meet After Diwali

: The Congress working committee is likely to meet on October 24 to announce the dates for the election of the party president. Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's coronation is expected to feature prominently in the discussion.The All India Congress Committee will, then, endorse the election of the new president in its next session, likely to take place on November 4, 2017.Sources in the party say that Rahul's election to the top party post is a foregone conclusion.Congress President Sonia Gandhi had recently confirmed that Rahul's elevation to the post of party president was going to happen soon."You (the media) have been asking me about Rahul (taking over the party) for a long time. It will be done soon," Sonia had said while speaking on the sidelines of former president Pranab Mukherjee's book launch in New Delhi.A number of states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, had recently passed resolutions, urging Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party.As a part of the takeover strategy, Rahul has been the main face which Congress has been pitting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last three years.So, when Rahul was in the US recently, he attacked Modi for what he called his divisive politics and failed economics. And when senior ministers rushed in to defend the PM and attack Rahul, the Congress smiled as it saw in the retaliation an acknowledgement of the fact that Rahul was being seen as the main adversary to Modi.The target-Modi strategy is also fraught with a huge risk as Congress is left with limited options for the next general elections.