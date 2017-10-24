Rahul Gandhi's GST Remarks Driven by Dejection, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Taking a swipe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi after his attack on GST, union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said people resort to “uncivilized behaviour and abuses” out of dejection and despair.Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he said that people who don’t have a general understanding of politics should reply whether the policies should be meant for the whole country or a chosen few.“We taught them (Congress) a lesson in 2014 and would do the same again, may be in the Gujarat election or in the 2019 general elections,” said the union minister.Pradhan, who is on a day-long trip to Ujjain, said the Gandhi family had ruled the country and looted it for generations.Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat on Monday, had ridiculed GST and called it ‘Gabbar Singh Tax.’ He continued the tirade on Tuesday and put his own twist on a famous dialogue from the movie Sholay."Congress GST= Genuine Simple Tax. Modi ji's GST= Gabbar Singh Tax =''ये कमाई मुझे दे दे"," Rahul tweeted, repeating his attack from a day before.