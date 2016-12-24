PM Modi Destroyed MGNREGA, Broke Spinal Cord of Daily Wagers: Rahul

Dharamsala: Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor economic condition of the farmers in the state.

Rahul Gandhi said farmers bear the brunt of Modi's note ban move. He said, "Modi ji aapne Himachal Pradesh ki 'hat' utaar di, notebandi ne hortliculture, agriculture and tourism ko zabardast chot pahounchayi hai (Demonetisation is a move against the poor and the middle class of this country. The policy has hurt Uttarakhand. It has hurt the state's horticulture, agriculture and tourism sector)".

The Congress leader termed Modi's demonetisation drive as anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-middle class policy. "Modi has destroyed MGNREGA, broken spinal cord of the daily wagers," he added.

Rahul also criticised Modi for the plight of tribals. He said BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have taken away the land of the poor tribals.

Notebandi Hindustan ke gareeb, kisaan aur middle class ke khilaaf kadam hai: Rahul Gandhi in Dharamsala pic.twitter.com/7rEJUOLVl4 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Almora on Friday, the Congress vice-president had escalated an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the implementation of demonetisation scheme in the country.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first vist to Himachal Pradesh after the Congress reversal in the 2014 Lok Sabha Polls.