Rahul Will Take Over as Congress President Soon, Confirms Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has confirmed that her son Rahul Gandhi will take over as the next party chief soon."You (the media) have been asking me about Rahul (taking over the party) for a long time. It will be done soon," said Sonia, speaking on the sidelines of former president Pranab Mukherjee's book launch in New Delhi.On Friday, the Uttarakhand Congress has passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president. The Uttar Pradesh and Delhi units have also passed similar resolutions.Recently, the ball was set rolling for long-pending organisational polls which would also entail elections to the post of the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The state Congress chiefs met in Delhi to finalise the election schedule.The chances of Rahul finally taking over the reins of the party are high this time around. The build-up to his elevation has been slow and has been dragged for a while. That Sonia Gandhi doesn’t want to continue at the helm and wants Rahul to take over completely is a known fact. Over the past one year, it has been Rahul who has been calling the shots and taking major decisions.As a part of the takeover strategy, Rahul has been the main face which Congress has been pitting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last three years.So, when Rahul was in the US recently, he attacked Modi for what he called his divisive politics and failed economics. And when senior ministers rushed in to defend the PM and attack Rahul, the Congress smiled as it saw in the retaliation an acknowledgement of the fact that Rahul was being seen as the main adversary to Modi.The target-Modi strategy is also fraught with a huge risk as Congress is left with limited options for the next general elections.“Rahul vs Modi is an unequal fight, for it’s a fight between ‘democracy & tyranny’, between ‘devolution & usurpation of authority’, between ‘inclusive growth & crony capitalism’. And yes, Rahulji’s and Congress’s vision will win, for India must win for our values to be protected and preserved for posterity,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.On the other hand, many Congress leaders like Kamal Nath have been of the view that dual power arrangement between Sonia and Rahul confuses party workers. The leadership issues, this section feels need to be sorted out to have clarity on power and command structure.Rahul as party president will make one thing clear — that 2019 will be a Modi versus Rahul election.