Raja's Poser to Karunanidhi: 'Who Will Punish Those That Tainted Your 80 Years in Public Life'

Day after the special 2G court acquitted former Telecom Minister A Raja in the 2G case, he wrote an emotional letter to DMK supremo M Karunanidhi asking “who will punish those who tainted your 80-year-old public life”.The DMK leader, who was first indicted in the “biggest scam” of Independent India in 2008, further wrote: “I place the 2G verdict on your feet with gratitude... You preserved me in snow so I wouldn't dissolve in the spectrum battle... I'm waiting to hear your words.”The court on Thursday acquitted all 19 accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case, including A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi. Judge OP Saini in a verdict running over 1,500 pages said that Raja was not the ‘mother lode of conspiracy’ and the quality of the “prosecution totally deteriorated and became directionless” towards the end.In his letter, Raja launched a scathing attack on the investigating agencies probing the 2G case. He wrote: “The spectrum battle was conceived by individuals and waged by institutions, including the Central Vigilance Commission and CBI.”In an emotional letter, Raja appeals to Karunanidhi saying, “The spectrum attack tainted an ideological movement (DMK). The spectrum politics gave a handle to those who couldn’t shrink your governance.”“A shame that even UPA govt couldn't realise it was trapped in the plot to bring it down,” he adds.Speaking on how the scam was “devised” against the DMK and UPA government, Raja writes, “In 2009 itself, we issued 59 crore mobile connections against the 60 crore target set before 2012. The spectrum cartel was broken to pave way for the WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter revolution.”“Calling it a crime and jailing for this will happen only in India... The press and media which refused research and showed vulgar interest on spectrum wouldn't 'see' the social perspective.”