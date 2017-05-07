Rajasthan BJP MLA Accuses State Leadership of Being 'Mired in Corruption'

Jaipur: Senior BJP leader from Rajasthan and MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Sunday accused the state leadership of the saffron party of being "mired in corruption".

Ghanshyam Tiwari's outburst came a day after he was served a show cause notice by the BJP National Discipline Committee forallegedly indulging in "anti-party activities".

He said he will reply to the notice "in an appropriate manner".

"I have not received the copy of the notice yet, but I will reply in such a way that those who issued the notice will remember whom they are taking on," he told his supporters at his residence.

Tiwari, the Sanganer MLA, said, "We cannot accept a leadership which is mired in corruption."

"Those complaining about my indiscipline don't know what discipline is all about. If you are all with me then we don't have to fear anything, he told the supporters.

On Satuerday, Chairman of the BJP's National Discipline Committee Ganeshi Lal had issued the notice to Tiwari citing "indiscipline" on the latter's part.

The committee, which said that they received the report card of Tiwari from BJP state president Ashok Parnami, accused him of indulging in activities and giving statements against the party, remaining absent from the party meetings, sharing platforms with the members of the opposition parties and making efforts to establish a political party.

The copy of the notice is doing rounds on the social media sites.

The committee sought his reply in 10 days or "else face action for the indiscipline".

Tiwari is a senior party leader and an old RSS hand. He is the most vocal among a group of known baiters of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Over the last two years, he has been prepping the Deen Dayal Vahini, an outfit launched by him, as a force against Raje and the state BJP leadership.