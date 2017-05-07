DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Rajasthan BJP MLA Accuses State Leadership of Being 'Mired in Corruption'
File photo of senior BJP leader from Rajasthan and MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari.
Jaipur: Senior BJP leader from Rajasthan and MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Sunday accused the state leadership of the saffron party of being "mired in corruption".
He said he will reply to the notice "in an appropriate manner".
"I have not received the copy of the notice yet, but I will reply in such a way that those who issued the notice will remember whom they are taking on," he told his supporters at his residence.
"Those complaining about my indiscipline don't know what discipline is all about. If you are all with me then we don't have to fear anything, he told the supporters.
On Satuerday, Chairman of the BJP's National Discipline Committee Ganeshi Lal had issued the notice to Tiwari citing "indiscipline" on the latter's part.
The copy of the notice is doing rounds on the social media sites.
The committee sought his reply in 10 days or "else face action for the indiscipline".
State BJP spokesperson Anand Sharma confirmed that a notice had been served to Tiwari.
Tiwari is a senior party leader and an old RSS hand. He is the most vocal among a group of known baiters of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Over the last two years, he has been prepping the Deen Dayal Vahini, an outfit launched by him, as a force against Raje and the state BJP leadership.
