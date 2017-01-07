Rajasthan Congress Holds Protests Against Demonetisation

Jaipur: Congress on Saturday held protests across Rajasthan against Union government's demonetisation of high- value currency notes, with the party's state unit chief Sachin Pilot alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy giving statements when people struggled to get adequate cash.

The demonstrations were organised in all district headquarters, with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot leading the agitation in state capital Jaipur.

Addressing partymen at a gathering, Pilot said the decision on November 8 to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and bring in new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes have badly affected the poor, middle class and trade and industry bodies.

Several industrial units have shut down and many workers have been struggling to find employment, he claimed adding that there were still queues outside ATMs and people were not getting adequate cash.

"Currency crisis still persists but Prime Minister Modi is only giving statements," he said.

Modi in a sudden decision on November 8 had announced the scrapping of old high-value notes as legal tender.