Rajasthan Govt Makes Visit to RSS-backed Maharana Pratap Institute Mandatory for All College Students

: After rewriting history books on the battle of Haldighati, Rajasthan government has now made it mandatory for all colleges to send their students on an 'educational tour' to Udaipur based Pratap Gaurav Kendra.According to the website of the institute, which was inaugurated last year by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, it was set up in November last year to provide "detailed information about the history and achievements of the king of Mewar Maharana Pratap."The latest move has been made in order to develop in state's college students a sense of "culture, traditions, education/patriotism in the domains of tourism and history, bravery and diligence."Signed by a Joint Director, the note goes on to describe Pratap Gaurav Kendra as a 'national pilgrim and tourism centre'.The note states -'As mentioned above, according to the orders, it is stated that all students enrolled in state colleges and universities have to, as a rule, to develop sense of culture, traditions, education/patriotism in the domains of tourism and history, bravery and diligence, visit 'national pilgrim and tourism centre' Pratap Gaurav Kendra, Udaipur".The note dated October 23, goes on to state that the necessary budget for this project has been approved.The note is signed by Bandana Chakravorty, Joint Director, Directorate of College Education, Rajasthan.According to sources, Pratap Gaurav Kendra has a ticketed entry at a price of Rs 50 per student.Congress is reportedly opposing the move.According to the website, among its most recent visitors was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited it on August 29 this year.The institute's website claims that it was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on November 28, 2016, in an event that was attended by the state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan Home Minister Sri Gulab Chand Kataria and Union tourism minister Mahesh Sharma and some other dignitaries.Mohan Bhagwat also laid the foundation stone of the institute, according to its website.Pratap Gaurav Kendra was set up a veteran Sangh pracharak Sohan Singh "who wanted that Maharana Pratap should be the icon for the youth."In its introduction, the institute claims that the total budget for Pratap Gaurav Kendra is Rs 100 crore.Earlier this year, in July, the state's education department had proposed that the history about the battle of Haldighati, fought between Maharana Pratap and Mughals led by Akbar in 1576, being taught to students until now – that it remained inconclusive and forced Pratap to retreat – should be revised to state that Maharana Pratap defeated the Mughal army conclusively.This demand, made by the state's education minister and followed by many BJP leaders, to change history taught in standard X social science books, was subsequently approved by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.