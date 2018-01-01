Rajini Does As Rajini Says – The Neta Inspired by The Actor
Just like he prophesied, the actor, 22 years after Muthu was released, entered Tamil Nadu politics and promised to launch a party that will fight on all 234 assembly seats in the next state elections.
A still from the movie Kabali featuring superstar Rajinikanth. (Twitter/ Rajinikanth)
Chennai: Naa eppo varuven epadi varuven nu yarukkum theriyadhu, aana varavendiya nerathula correct ah varuven (No one can say when or how I’ll come, but I will come at the right time) – one of superstar Rajinikanth’s legendary dialogues from the 1995 film Muthu came true on Sunday.
Just like he prophesied, the actor, 22 years after Muthu was released, entered Tamil Nadu politics and promised to launch a party that will fight on all 234 assembly seats in the next state elections.
With the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s fading presence in the political scenario, there currently exists a power vacuum in the state. Rajini, just like his colleague Kamal Haasan, has realised this and has thrown his hat into the ring.
Looking back at his illustrious career, Rajini’s punch lines have been the highlights of his films. These cleverly crafted catchphrases have always contained a strong message, and sometimes, political undertones.
New neta Rajini seems to have taken inspiration from them. In the Baashha (1995) Rajini’s character claims to never have gathered any followers, rather people take to him on their own due to their love. Similarly, the superstar does not seem to have gathered mass supporters for his political venture and aims to rely on uniting his fans to rally behind him.
PC Balasubramanian, author of 'Rajini's Punchtantra', a book on the actor's most famous punchlines and how they can be adapted as a motto for any business' success said, "Rajinikanth is not just a good performer, he is also a good strategist. He chooses his words carefully. He is a natural in delivering punch dialogues. Even during his public meets, he makes his statements sound like punch line by using appropriate pauses.”
Buoyant about Thalaivar’s political entry, the author said that it was too early to talk about failure. “To quote Rajini again – Saagara naal therinjuta, vaazhra naal naragamaaidum (knowing the time of your death beforehand will make the time you spend living hell),” said Balasubramanian.
While announcing the decision, Rajini said if he didn’t step up to help the people of Tamil Nadu now, the guilt would haunt him forever. He even makes it a point to thank the people of the state at every opportunity that he gets – public meetings, fan association gatherings and most importantly, through songs in his films. In Padaiyappa’s (1999) opening track, he thanks the Tamil people and says he does not wish for accolades or titles, rather the love from people.
“He chooses his scripts carefully. They are often tailored to him. He gives inputs and sometimes would just improvise on the spot,” said film critic Abhishek Raja. “Everyone knows his humble beginnings but he ensures that it is reiterated by rising from the ashes in most of his movies. He inspires his fans to believe in success and every common man can relate to him, a huge advantage if one were to take the political plunge.”
At his peak, Rajini became the pied piper of Tamil Nadu. His 1996 statement that even God could not save the state if Jayalalithaa came to power, was one of the major catalysts behind the AIADMK losing the election. The friction between the Poes garden neighbours in the 90’s and some of his dialogues, the tone of Padaiyappa was constituted by many to a dig at the leader.
“Rajini has always delivered veiled dialogues, indicating towards prevalent social and political situations. Padaiyappa was interpreted to be against Jayalalithaa, at a time when no filmmaker in the state had the courage to even remotely portray a parody of the former chief minister,” says RK Radhakrishnan, Senior Deputy Editor of Frontline magazine.
Just like he prophesied, the actor, 22 years after Muthu was released, entered Tamil Nadu politics and promised to launch a party that will fight on all 234 assembly seats in the next state elections.
With the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s fading presence in the political scenario, there currently exists a power vacuum in the state. Rajini, just like his colleague Kamal Haasan, has realised this and has thrown his hat into the ring.
Looking back at his illustrious career, Rajini’s punch lines have been the highlights of his films. These cleverly crafted catchphrases have always contained a strong message, and sometimes, political undertones.
New neta Rajini seems to have taken inspiration from them. In the Baashha (1995) Rajini’s character claims to never have gathered any followers, rather people take to him on their own due to their love. Similarly, the superstar does not seem to have gathered mass supporters for his political venture and aims to rely on uniting his fans to rally behind him.
PC Balasubramanian, author of 'Rajini's Punchtantra', a book on the actor's most famous punchlines and how they can be adapted as a motto for any business' success said, "Rajinikanth is not just a good performer, he is also a good strategist. He chooses his words carefully. He is a natural in delivering punch dialogues. Even during his public meets, he makes his statements sound like punch line by using appropriate pauses.”
Buoyant about Thalaivar’s political entry, the author said that it was too early to talk about failure. “To quote Rajini again – Saagara naal therinjuta, vaazhra naal naragamaaidum (knowing the time of your death beforehand will make the time you spend living hell),” said Balasubramanian.
While announcing the decision, Rajini said if he didn’t step up to help the people of Tamil Nadu now, the guilt would haunt him forever. He even makes it a point to thank the people of the state at every opportunity that he gets – public meetings, fan association gatherings and most importantly, through songs in his films. In Padaiyappa’s (1999) opening track, he thanks the Tamil people and says he does not wish for accolades or titles, rather the love from people.
“He chooses his scripts carefully. They are often tailored to him. He gives inputs and sometimes would just improvise on the spot,” said film critic Abhishek Raja. “Everyone knows his humble beginnings but he ensures that it is reiterated by rising from the ashes in most of his movies. He inspires his fans to believe in success and every common man can relate to him, a huge advantage if one were to take the political plunge.”
At his peak, Rajini became the pied piper of Tamil Nadu. His 1996 statement that even God could not save the state if Jayalalithaa came to power, was one of the major catalysts behind the AIADMK losing the election. The friction between the Poes garden neighbours in the 90’s and some of his dialogues, the tone of Padaiyappa was constituted by many to a dig at the leader.
“Rajini has always delivered veiled dialogues, indicating towards prevalent social and political situations. Padaiyappa was interpreted to be against Jayalalithaa, at a time when no filmmaker in the state had the courage to even remotely portray a parody of the former chief minister,” says RK Radhakrishnan, Senior Deputy Editor of Frontline magazine.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dale Steyn Awaits Opportunity for Historic Landmark
- Ravi Shastri Turns DJ in South Africa, Welcomes 2018 in Style
- Rajinikanth May Be New in Politics, But He's Not New to Politics
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo
- Tiger Zinda Hai Success Predicted by Paresh Pahuja, Says Paresh Pahuja