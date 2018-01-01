Rajini Will Align With NDA for 2019 Polls, Says Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

While many were taking the opportunity to welcome superstar Rajinikanth into politics, Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan told the media that the actor's proposed party will be an NDA ally in 2019.The superstar had said that he will take a call on the Lok Sabha polls "when the time comes".On Sunday, the state BJP chief had also congratulated Rajinikanth for his entry into politics and wrote, "Welcome actor Rajinikanths political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP (sic)."Rajinikanth on Sunday had announced his much-speculated entry into politics claiming he would launch a party before the next state Assembly polls."I am joining politics and it is for sure," said the actor clad in a spotless white kurta and sporting a grey beard.Batting for honesty in politics and good governance, he said, "everything needs to be changed" and declared that "spiritual politics" needs to be ushered in, sans shades of any caste or religion with transparency."This is my motto and desire," he said and appealed to people to support him in his venture adding it was not possible to do it alone.“During the era of kings, they plundered the countries of their enemies. However, in democracy, parties are plundering their own people and such a system needs to be changed democratically,” he said.Wishes poured in for the actor from fellow actors and politicians soon after his announcement.Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth’s cinema and perhaps political rival soon, Kamal Haasan, said, “I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome (sic).”The ruling AIADMK was more cautious in its reaction, questioning the actor on his political “blueprint”. Party leader Maitreyan even called him a “seasoned” politician. “Anybody is free to enter politics. Rajinikanth is a seasoned politician. But he will have to spell out his political blueprint.”TTV Dinakaran, who heads the other warring faction of the AIADMK, had dismissed Rajinikanth as a player in Tamil Nadu on the eve of the actor’s announcement. After the announcement, however, he said he was “happy” to see the actor enter politics.DMK Working President MK Stalin simply congratulated and welcomed Rajinikanth into politics.