Some Think by Using Rajinikanth They Can Destroy the Dravidian Party, That Will Never Happen: Stalin

Rajni's entry into TN politics will hopefully bring about tectonic changes in the 60 year old frozen Dravidian politics. His spiritual politics is nearer to Mod' s than to any one else in Tamil nadu or outside. https://t.co/0U2HIh9jOd — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) December 31, 2017

Days after announcing his entry into politics, actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday evening met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence here and sought his blessings.This is Rajinikanth's first meeting with a political leader since his entry into politics.After a 20-minute meeting, Rajinikanth emerged from the meeting saying it was a courtesy call."He is the senior most politician in the country. I respect him a lot. I told him that I am entering politics and took his blessings. I didn't speak anything to Stalin. I spoke with Kalaignar about my political entry. He was very happy and I am also very happy and energised," said Rajinikanth.While speculation is rife that Rajinikanth's entry may affect the Dravidian parties, Stalin, working president of the DMK, said it won't impact the Dravidian movement.He added: "Rajinikanth met with Kalaignar and asked for his blessings to start a party. There are some people who think that using Rajinikanth they can destroy the Dravidian party in Tamil Nadu, but that will never happen.Stalin's comment can be seen as indirect answer to S Gurumurthy's comment that Rajinikanth's entry into politics will bring 'tectonic changes' in 'Dravidian politics'.When asked if the DMK will form an alliance with Rajinikanth, Stalin said: I'll let you know about supporting Rajinikanth during the elections."Rajinikanth also told reporters that he has no plans to meet any other leader.Some analysts dismissed the meeting as just another ruse by Rajinikanth to stay in news.RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor, Frontline, said: "Everyone who goes to a temple is not a believer and everyone who meets Kalaignar does not become a rationalist. This is yet another way to remain in the news. Rajnikanth has managed primetime for the eighth straight day."(Rajinikanth coming out after meeting Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai on Jan 4, 2017)In his speech on Dec 31, the 67-year-old actor announced his government would be honest, transparent, secular and spiritual.While Rajinikanth focussed on spiritual politics, it remains unclear what his party's ideology would be.The speculation is that Rajinikanth may be backed by BJP at a later stage. All eyes are on the blueprint of Rajinikanth's new party.