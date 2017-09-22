I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) September 22, 2017

Despite superstar Rajinikanth’s continuing efforts to dodge support to any political organisation, the actor on Friday pledged “full support” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign.In a tweet on Friday, Rajinikanth wrote: “I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness.” (sic)On several occasions has the Tamil superstar hinted at joining politics but never coming clear on his political ambitions.In the only clear statement of him taking the political plunge the Tamil actor had said in May, “If it’s God’s will, I will join politics.”He had also asked his followers to be “ready for war”, adding that the "system is rotten" and needs to be changed.AIADMK and the Tamil Nadu government has been faced with crisis and a huge vacuum since the demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December 2016.In an earlier interview with CNN-News18, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that Rajinikanth is more than welcome to join the BJP. He had said in May that whenever the superstar decides to join the bandwagon, he should definitely think of joining BJP.Also, RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy had earlier told CNN-News18, “Rajinikanth may enter politics and form his own political party. In that case he might also form an alliance with the BJP.”On the other hand, actor Kamal Haasan has made his political intentions very clear over the past few days. Apart from being very critical of the Tamil Nadu government, he said that he was thinking of launching a political party, out of compulsion and not choice."Yes, I am thinking on those lines, not out of choice but compulsion. Which existent political party can provide me with a platform or an ideology that will match my reformatory goals in politics?" the actor said.Moreover, Haasan had said last week that if superstar Rajinikanth ever chooses to join politics, he would like to work with him.