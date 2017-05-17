Rajinikanth Fuels Buzz on Political Plunge, Swamy 'Predicts' Disaster

New Delhi: A day after sending his fans, the media and the political circles into a speculation spree, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday said he would decide on launching his political career “at the right time”.

“Whatever I had to say, I told my fans yesterday. I have nothing more to say at present, I will meet my fans and take a decision at the right time,” Rajinikanth told CNN-News18.

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth meets his fans in Kodambakkam's Raghavendra Wedding Hall. pic.twitter.com/DqvL4VB6mo — ANI (@ANI_news) May 17, 2017

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Spoke Like PM Modi, Says RSS Ideologue

On Monday, the actor had triggered rumours of a political plunge saying he would not allow "wrong people" to join him if he decided to enter politics.

In an open interaction with his fans, Rajinikanth had said, “Right now God is using me as an actor, but I can’t say anything about the future. If God decides that I join politics, then I will do so.”

Despite frequent speculation — the latest being when Gangai Amaran, the BJP candidate in the RK Nagar bypoll, visited him — the 66-year actor has avoided making any commitment on entering politics.

Reacting to the actor’s latest statement, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said, “Rajini will be a disaster in TN politics. It is up to the BJP leadership to decide if Rajini joins the party.”

ALSO READ| Up to Rajinikanth Whether He Wants to Enter Politics: DMK

Mocking the BJP, AIADMK’s Apsara Reddy said the BJP was “most welcome to hire Rajinikanth if they can’t make inroads in Tamil Nadu”.

Congress leader Nagma said Rajinikanth would be an “asset” to any party.