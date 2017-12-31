Rajinikanth LIVE: Kamal Haasan Welcomes 'Brother', BJP Joins Cause with Superstar, AIADMK Wants to Know His Blueprint

Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you live updates:
DMK working president MK Stalin has congratulated Rajinikanth for entering politics and said, "I congratulate and welcome superstar Rajinikanth's entry into politics." RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran also welcomed the actor and said, "I am very happy to see him entering politics. I welcome the superstar."
Amitabh Bachchan wishes Rajinikanth on political entry. The two actors had starred together in Bollywood movie 'Hum'
T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
Superstar Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence after announcing his political entry:
Chennai: #Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence after announcing his political entry pic.twitter.com/wEK6jDEHAl— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017
CLICK TO READ | Films and Politics: Two Obsessions of Tamil Nadu That Make for a Heady Cocktail
With superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan having announced their political foray, News18 analyses the close-knit history behind Tamil Nadu's two biggest obsessions - films and politics.
"I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome," tweets Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu state BJP President Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has tweeted saying, "Welcome actor Rajinikanths political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP (sic)."
While announcing his political foray, superstar Rajinikanth quoted a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time." He also added that the policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party. "Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.
CLICK TO READ | Dialogues That Neta Rajinikanth Can Borrow From Abhineta Rajinikanth
Ending suspense, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party.
"Rajinikanth is nothing but media management. BJP should wake up and realise that he is not with us. This is a joke, Tamil Nadu requires something serious. The mood in Tamil Nadu is to get rid of all the film stars in politics. Rajini is entering politics at the wrong time and place. He should be worried in fact that all his black money trail will come into the limelight. The people of Tamil Nadu will not fall into Rajini fan clubs' song and dance. Fans club cannot become a political outfit," says Subramanian Swamy.
"Rajinikanth is an uneducated man. What will he tell us? This is a just an age-old story of another Tamil actor joining politics. I will always oppose Rajnikanth. Tamil Nadu's image can only improve when we get rid of cinema stars. He has still not announced a political party," says BJP's Subramanian Swamy.
"I have thousands of fans associations. This is more than what most political parties can boast of. I will bring all of them together. People from all walks of life, from villages to cities need to come together. This is my first task to you. Bring everyone together. Apart from this, we need to maintain discipline. Do not find faults with others, don't blame or bad mouth others," says Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
"Some people after joining politics start looting the people. They don't loot other countries or people, rather their own. I will make sure what is due to the people, will reach them. We need watchmen who will police and ask questions from those do wrong," says Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
"The politics in the state has become rotten. Democracy has become rotten. All other states are laughing at us after everything that has happened over the last one year. It's time for a change in politics. It's time for a truthful, transparent political party. That is my desire and no one can stand in my way. To start and contest an election with a new party is going to be difficult but the love and support of my Tamil people will prove my decision right," says Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
CLICK TO READ | 'Only One MGR, One Amma': TTV Dinakaran Dismisses Rajinikanth 'Hype'
Dinakaran's statement came a day before Rajinikanth was to unveil his political plans, with political observers and sources close to the actor saying he will likely launch a new political party.
-
29 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 187/720.0 overs 140/1019.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
-
26 - 27 Dec, 2017 | Zimbabwe in South Africa SA vs ZIM 309/978.3 overs 68/1030.1 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
-
26 - 30 Dec, 2017 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 327/10119.0 overs 491/10144.1 oversAustralia drew with England
-
26 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 131/423.0 overs 99/923.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 66 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India SL vs IND 135/720.0 overs 139/519.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets