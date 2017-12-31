Rajinikanth LIVE: Thalaivar Announces Rajini 2.0 to Rock TN Politics, Will Launch Party at 'Appropriate Time'

"Rajinikanth is nothing but media management. BJP should wake up and realise that he is not with us. This is a joke, Tamil Nadu requires something serious. The mood in Tamil Nadu is to get rid of all the film stars in politics. Rajini is entering politics at the wrong time and place. He should be worried in fact that all his black money trail will come into the limelight. The people of Tamil Nadu will not fall into Rajini fan clubs' song and dance. Fans club cannot become a political outfit," says Subramanian Swamy.
"Rajinikanth is an uneducated man. What will he tell us? This is a just an age-old story of another Tamil actor joining politics. I will always oppose Rajnikanth. Tamil Nadu's image can only improve when we get rid of cinema stars. He has still not announced a political party," says BJP's Subramanian Swamy.
"I have thousands of fans associations. This is more than what most political parties can boast of. I will bring all of them together. People from all walks of life, from villages to cities need to come together. This is my first task to you. Bring everyone together. Apart from this, we need to maintain discipline. Do not find faults with others, don't blame or bad mouth others," says Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
"Some people after joining politics start looting the people. They don't loot other countries or people, rather their own. I will make sure what is due to the people, will reach them. We need watchmen who will police and ask questions from those do wrong," says Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
"The politics in the state has become rotten. Democracy has become rotten. All other states are laughing at us after everything that has happened over the last one year. It's time for a change in politics. It's time for a truthful, transparent political party. That is my desire and no one can stand in my way. To start and contest an election with a new party is going to be difficult but the love and support of my Tamil people will prove my decision right," says Rajinikanth at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
Dinakaran's statement came a day before Rajinikanth was to unveil his political plans, with political observers and sources close to the actor saying he will likely launch a new political party.
"Whatever Rajini sir says, we will follow that. Whatever role he takes up, be it films or politics, we will follow him and we are sure that he will be right. I expect him to solve the water issues, he will do as he has claimed," says a fan to CNN-News18's Deepa Balakrishnan, who is at the Raghavendra Mandapam.
"People in Tamil Nadu are very conscious of announcing things at the appropriate time. There is a spirituality involved in all of it. Rajinikanth himself has said that God has not given him the go-ahead to join politics, if that go-ahead comes today then he will enter politics today," says Tamil political analyst RK Radhakrishnan to CNN-News18.
With superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan having announced their political foray, News18 analyses the close-knit history behind Tamil Nadu's two biggest obsessions - films and politics.
Fans of Rajinikanth, talking to CNN-News18's Deepa Balakrishnan, who is at the Raghavendra Mandapam, want their "Thalaivar" to enter politics and "clean" the system which has become corrupt. "The traditional parties have used words like 'Dravidian movement' for their corrupt practices. They need to now vacate the space so that Rajini Thalaivar can take over," said a fan.
Rajinikanth, fondly called Rajini by his fans, is the actor’s screen name. His real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was born in a Marathi family in Karnataka. He started working as a conductor in the Bangalore Transport Service and later shifted to Madras (now Chennai) and joined the Madras Film Institute to pursue a diploma in acting. Having made his acting debut in 1975's Apoorva Raagangal, Rajini has numerous blockbusters to his name like Annamalai (1992), Baasha (1995), Muthu (1995), Arunachalam (1997), Sivaji (2007), Enthiran a.k.a Robot (2010) and Kabali (2016) among others.
In 2004, Rajinikanth pledged his vote for the BJP-AIADMK combine because of the BJP’s stand on river interlinking, which he said would solve the country’s drinking water problems. In 2008, he said it would be “foolish to think that one is successful in politics due to capability, experience, and hard work. It’s all a question of time and circumstances. If the time is not right, nothing can help”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in 2014 when he visited Chennai for the first time since assuming office. Finally, in February this year, Rajinikanth said he “liked power” — two words enough to send waves through social media. However, he later clarified that he was talking about spiritual power and not material power.
This is not the first time that superstar Rajinikanth has hinted at the possibility of him joining politics. Here are a few instances – In his 1995 film Muthu, the lyrics of a song featuring the actor said, "Why should I launch a party now... only time will tell." In 1996, he openly defied AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, asking people not to vote for her. “Even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if the AIADMK is elected again”, his famous words still echo in the southern state. 'Amma' eventually lost the Assembly elections and the DMK registered a landslide victory.
CNN-News18's Poornima Murali reports that many who have met Rajinikanth in the last two weeks have different versions of what one could expect from him. One person who is close to the actor said: "He will reveal his political party on December 31. He has made up his mind to enter politics. He will reveal his plans to all his fans. He will be floating his own party, to begin with." Another person who is also his mentor has a different say. He said: "Rajinikanth will not announce a party. He will announce a movement of sorts where his fans will work for the people of Tamil Nadu before he floats his own party." Writer-producer Kalaignanam who made Rajinikanth a hero in 1978 told a regional channel that Rajini is all set to take the political plunge. He added that Rajini had been keen to enter politics for quite a few years but because faced obstacles that pushed him back. This time, he will make an announcement about his political party. He may consider an alliance if parties approach him but that would be later."
If he indeed joins politics, clues to his political style can be found in his interaction with fans over the last few days. On December 28, Rajinikanth told his fans to prostrate only before God and parents, not “money and fame”. "We should prostrate before God and our parents who gave us life…. There is no need to fall at the feet of those who have money, fame and power," the 'Kabali' actor said.
Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema, is tipped to unveil his political plans today after keeping his fans and political observers on tenterhooks for months. He is likely to make the announcement at a marriage hall in Chennai where has been holding a meet-and-greet with fans and supporters for the last five days. This is the second such event Rajinikanth held this year. The first one was held in May where the actor, who enjoys cult status in Tamil Nadu, first hinted at a political plunge. The BJP was quick to touch base with the actor, but sources close to the actor said he would like to launch his own party. Rajinikanth’s statements have stirred the political pot in Tamil Nadu which has been going through a political vacuum since the death of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa last year.
