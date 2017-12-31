Rajinikanth LIVE: Thalaivar Announces Rajini 2.0 to Rock TN Politics, Will Launch Party at 'Appropriate Time'

Dec 31, 2017 7:12 am (IST)

CNN-News18's Poornima Murali reports that many who have met Rajinikanth in the last two weeks have different versions of what one could expect from him. One person who is close to the actor said: "He will reveal his political party on December 31. He has made up his mind to enter politics. He will reveal his plans to all his fans. He will be floating his own party, to begin with." Another person who is also his mentor has a different say. He said: "Rajinikanth will not announce a party. He will announce a movement of sorts where his fans will work for the people of Tamil Nadu before he floats his own party." Writer-producer Kalaignanam who made Rajinikanth a hero in 1978 told a regional channel that Rajini is all set to take the political plunge. He added that Rajini had been keen to enter politics for quite a few years but because faced obstacles that pushed him back. This time, he will make an announcement about his political party. He may consider an alliance if parties approach him but that would be later."