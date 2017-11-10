Rajinikanth May Keep Birthday Date With Politics, New Party on the Cards

Superstar Rajinikanth may announce his political plunge when he celebrates his 67th birthday on December 12, sources close to the actor told CNN-News18 on Friday, adding that a new party was on the cards.Sources, on condition of anonymity, said Rajinikanth would float his own party first which may later ally with the BJP. The saffron party has been wooing the actor ever since he dropped hints of joining politics earlier this year.Rajinikanth’s contemporary Kamal Haasan, too, had said he would make a big announcement on his birthday, November 7, leading to speculation that he would announce his political entry. Haasan, however, marked the day with the launch of an app called Maiam Whistle to “connect with the people”.Haasan has been more vocal of his political ambition than Rajinikanth, taking on the AIADMK and the BJP over the issues such as Mersal release and demonetisation. His remark on ‘saffron terror’ had led to a heated exchange with Right-wing leaders.Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has kept himself busy with the upcoming release of his movie 2.0. In a cryptic tweet, however, the actor had lauded the team of Vijay-starrer Mersal for addressing an “important topic”. The tweet had added to the debate over the alleged insult to central schemes such as GST and Digital India in the movie.Rajinikanth had also taken an apparent jibe at Haasan last month when he said name and fame were not enough to succeed as a politician. "If you have to succeed in politics, it takes more than just fame and money. Something bigger is needed to transform an actor into a politician. I hope Kamal Haasan (knows) what it is," Rajinikanth had said at a memorial ceremony for legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan."Kamal would have told me what it is had I asked him two months ago. Today, he says he will show me if I come with him," he added, as Haasan looked on from the dais.