Rajinikanth More 'Suitable Ally' of BJP, I am Rationalist: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan has said his professional rival Rajinikanth is a "suitable ally" of the BJP while he himself is a rationalist, clearly giving a hint on the expected political trajectories of the two Tamil superstars."He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist," Haasan told CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob in an interview peppered with occasional barbs at the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre.“There has been no Achhe Din in Tamil Nadu. I can’t talk about other states but achhe din kab aayenge?” he quipped.Haasan said he will float a new political outfit by the turn of the year and that it would be against both the main Dravidian parties in the state. "The people of Tamil Nadu have witnessed the corruption of both DMK and AIADMK. My fight is against corruption,” the actor said.“I cannot commit a time but we are trying to launch (the new party) before New Year. I am talking to various people, taking advice from them. As there is no time limit, I cannot say,” said Kamal.Talking about his high-profile meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, which many thought might be a sign of his aligning with the AAP, the ‘Hey Ram’ actor said, “I did not go to Kejriwal, he came to me. It was kind of him.”“I am against casteism,” said Kamal, “Although I am not a communist, I admire certain people who are. Some of my heroes are communists."“I love my country but it starts from my home and then from my state. There is definitely a divide between North and South India. Delhi doesn’t understand Tamil Nadu, and vice-versa. Even if there is a positive move from either side, the other views it with suspicion. This is why no national party has made it in Tamil Nadu.”Rajinikanth is the other superstar to have talked about entering politics and “cleaning up the system”. While many wish to see both of them put up a front together, Kamal indicated that he was open to working with his counterpart on issue basis.“I speak to Rajini regularly, he is a friend. I informed him when I decided to join politics. Although there are no plans right now, I am open to working with him. He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist.”“I am entering politics now because the state has never been in such a bad shape. Someone asked me if it was a good time. I said no, it’s a bad time and that is why I’m entering politics.”