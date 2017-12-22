Rajinikanth to Meet Fans on Dec 26, Fuels Speculation About His Entry Into Politics

: When it comes to superstar Rajinikanth, the only question that comes to mind is: will he make the much awaited announcement on his political debut. Every time, his name crops up, speculation is rife that perhaps this time he will announce his political entry.This time too, the buzz is Rajinikanth is likely to announce his entry into politics. Reason: he is meeting his fans on December 26.Rajinikanth met with two people this week. A source who met the superstar said Rajinikanth will make the announcement on New year's eve. "He has made his political intentions clear. During his meet with fans, he is all set to make the announcement. He has decided not to wait longer," the source said.The other person who met the superstar also said that Rajinikanth will enter politics but not soon. "Rajinikanth will certainly enter politics but he won't be announcing it anytime soon. There should be a context when he makes that announcement and he is in no hurry to do so," said the person.While Rajinikanth's political entry is widely speculated, there is only one person who can decide when that announcement would be made and that's the superstar himself.As a dialogue in his film Muthu says,"No one can predict my arrival. But when the time is right, I will be there."It is up to the star to decide when the right time will be.