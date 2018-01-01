Rajinikanth Urges Fans to Come Together on New Website Rajinimandram.org

Following his announcement to launch a political party on Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday released a video urging his fans to come together under one umbrella and bring about a 'good change' in Tamil Nadu politics.He also launched an Android app Rajini Mandram on Google Play.The superstar asked the fans to get themselves registered on his new website rajinimandram.com. He thanked his fans for giving a 'rousing reception to my political avatar'."It is important that we bring together my registered and unregistered fan clubs and those in general public who seek a political change," said Rajinikanth in his video message.Elaborating the procedure to get oneself registered, the actor said one can visit the rajinimandram.org website and enter one's name and voter ID to get themselves registered.The actor also sought the help of his own supporters to widen the base: "One man cannot achieve that, all of you people have to stand with me. This is no easy task,” said the actor.Announcing his plans to launch his political party, Rajinikanth laid out his vision of what kind of an army he wishes to create.“If a party has to thrive, it depends on the cadre. Party members are the root, the branch and the trunk - the cadre is everything. They go on to become counsellor, MLA and MP, minister even CM - but I don't want cadre, I want vigilantes,” he said.