DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Rajinikanth will Only Float His Own Party: TNCC Chief
The Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had earlier this week made statements about politics and the system being rotten.(File photo)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar on Sunday said that he believes Tamil 'Superstar' Rajinikanth will not join any national or regional political party but will only float his own party.
"As a friend who has known him for 35-40 years what I think is he will not join any national or regional party. He will only float a new party," the TNCC chief said.
His remarks comes amidst strong signals from the actor over his possible political plunge, besides BJP's efforts to woo him to join the national party.
The actor had earlier this week made statements about politics and the system being rotten.
He had asked his fans to be prepared for a "war", saying in olden days kings seldom maintained massive standing armies but the men will always turn up when a battle ensued.
The statements by Rajinikanth had sparked off a series of debates about his possible political entry, reminding of the similar hysteria in 1996 when he openly defied the then Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa, asking people to vote against her government.
He had also backed the DMK-TMC (Tamil Maanila Congress) combine which swept the elections then.
Recommended For You
- Sonam's First Look Will Pique Your Curiosity For Her Cannes 2017 Wardrobe
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Can Fire Pune to Title, Says Azharuddin
- Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Favourite 'Sachin Tendulkar' Moment
- IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai vs Pune - Key Player Battles
- Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India